The RSPCA is appealing for information after a terrified puppy with two deformed front legs was found dumped in a park in Liverpool.

The bulldog-type puppy, aged about four months, was found by a dog walker in a bush at the side of a footpath close to the back of Kirkdale Cemetery, near Seeds Lane.

RSPCA Inspector Jo McDonald was sent to see the dog after it was reported on Sunday night, 6 February.

The dog, named Harry, was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital as he was struggling to walk.

Harry was taken straight to RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital Credit: RSPCA

Jo said “The poor pup was obviously really scared and I am just so grateful the dog walker found him.

"Harry was left alone in a bush and would have died of starvation if he had not been found.

"He is now safe in RSPCA care but the vet believes his front legs both have birth deformities so they plan to operate to correct this."

Harry was dumped by the side of a footpath close to the back of Kirkdale Cemetery Credit: RSPCA

Jo believes Harry was dumped due to his leg injuries and is now appealing for anyone who knows who is responsible to get in touch

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who knows someone who had puppies like this recently to contact me.

"I fear the person who had this pup may have been a dog breeder and when they saw these deformities and realised it would cost money to have the pet treated, callously decided to throw him away like a piece of rubbish."

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.