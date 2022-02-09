A body has been found in the search for a missing 17-year-old from Cheshire.

Imogen Tothill was reported missing yesterday (February 8) after she failed to return to her Holmes Chapel home.

Police have confirmed officers found a body in a wooded area near to Ravenscroft today.

Cheshire Constabulary said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the body is believed to be that of Imogen Tothill.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: "Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Holmes Chapel have sadly found a body.

"The body was discovered in a wooded area near to Ravenscroft earlier today, Wednesday 9 February.

"Her death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Imogen’s family at this difficult time."