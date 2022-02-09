The M6 in Lancashire has reopened after an "disorientated" elderly man drove the wrong way down the carriageway, closing the road for several hours.

Police were called to reports of a Toyota Aygo travelling south on the northbound carriageway near Preston at 4:40am on Wednesday, 9 February.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle by using a stinger device to deflate the tyres, but were forced to make "deliberate tactical contact" to bring the car to a halt.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, but the driver of the Aygo, an elderly man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the driver may have become disorientated and joined the motorway the wrong way.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 31 and 32 at around 5am, but has since fully reopened to traffic.