A man who drove over double the speed limit in a stolen car and killed a "loving and caring" 18-year-old in a collision has been jailed.

Marcus Simmons-Allen was killed when Connor Matthews knocked him over in Altrincham on 10 October 2021.

Officers were called just after 9pm to a report of a collision between a car and pedestrian on George Richards Way. Marcus was taken to hospital in critical condition but died the following day.

A police investigation found that Matthews had visited McDonalds in the minutes before the collision, travelled at 65mph on the 30mph-limit George Richards Way and collided with Marcus who was crossing the road with a friend.

Marcus' mum, Paula Allen said: "Marcus was a truly fab son. He was loving, caring, polite, and would help anybody."

"Marcus had a lifetime of dreams and ambitions ahead of him. He truly wanted to do something productive with his life and complete an engineering degree and follow a career in engineering. His fab sense of humour was as infectious as his smile.

"We now as a family, extended family are destroyed. Our lives are in tatters. The devastation and loss of Marcus is immeasurable and it has affected friends, their families and community."

Matthews failed to stop at the scene but the vehicle was found by officers near to the collision scene where it was seized for evidence.

Glasses that Matthews was seen to wear at McDonalds were found in the footwell of the vehicle and he was tracked down five days later after officers found he had contacted Specsavers for new glasses.

Matthews was jailed at Manchester Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured, and causing death whilst unlicensed.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months, as well as being banned from driving for eight years.

Sergeant Philip Shaw, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the case was a brutal reminder of the consequences of driving dangerously.

He said: "Marcus had his whole life ahead of him at the young age of 18. He was simply crossing the road with a friend when Matthews was driving at over double the speed limit. Speed limits are there for a reason - they are there to keep people safe and save lives.

"He failed to stop at the scene and left the stolen vehicle abandoned - showing a complete disregard for his actions and Marcus' life.

"Marcus' family were and understandably still are, absolutely devastated due to the choices made by Matthews that night. There's no excuse to drive at excessive speed and I would stress to all drivers to think carefully before speeding. This collision has devastated more than one life."