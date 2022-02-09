A bag for life packed with £1m worth of cocaine was found in Butler's car. Credit: Merseyside Police

A "shaking" driver who was found to have £1m worth of cocaine in a bag for life in his car in Netherton, Merseyside, has been jailed.John Butler, of Clements Way in Tower Hill, was jailed for eight years at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 27-year-old was stopped by Merseyside Police on Heysham Road on Saturday, 8 January, and appeared nervous and visibly shaking when speaking to the officers.

Police found this bag for life full of cocaine while they conducted a search of Butler's car. Credit: Merseyside Police

Police say they searched the car, a black Volkswagen, and found a bag for life containing 10kgs of Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1 million.

Detective Inspector Furlong said: “We welcome the significant sentence handed down to Butler which shows that we simply will not tolerate those who put our communities at significant risk by supplying drugs and the misery they bring. “Remember that every time someone buys drugs from criminals they are fuelling an illicit business that directly impacts the safety of people in our communities."

Police have asked anyone with information on drug dealing in their community to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.