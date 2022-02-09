Police are searching for suspected gunman who reportedly fired through a house window in a residential area of Liverpool and fled the scene.Merseyside Police were called to reports of gun shots on Jubilee Drive, in Kensington, on Tuesday, 8 February, just before 11pm.Detectives found that a suspected firearm had been discharged at a house, causing damage to the window. Nobody was injured during the incident.It is believed the suspected gunman rode off from the scene on an electric bike.

The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on an electric bike. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective chief inspector Rachel Wilson said: "This is a residential area and there will likely be people who may have witnessed the incident or know who is responsible."I urge those people to come forward, either directly to the police, or via crime stoppers."If you spotted anyone making off, please check your CCTV, dashcam or other devices and help us find those responsible."Firing a gun in a residential street is extremely reckless and dangerous and could have led to more tragic circumstances."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 101. Credit: Liverpool Echo

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 1099 of 8 February.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.