Video report by Granada Reports' Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

A Manx runner has raised thousands of pounds after running the equivalent height of Mount Everest in the Isle of Man.

The challenge saw Oliver Chambers run up and down Eary Cushlin and Cronk ny Arrey Laa 22 times over a timespan of 16 and a half hours.

56.1 Miles The total distance ran by Oliver during his challenge.

Oliver's run saw him scale a total elevation of 29,042ft during the challenge.

Oliver started running at 4:00am and completed the challenge around 9:30pm the same day. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

He has since raised more than £4,000 for the Manx charity 'Isle Listen' which is focused around promoting good mental health in the Isle of Man.

The charity is run by his mother, Andrea Chambers, who said she was "super proud" of Oliver and his challenge.

She also spoke of the importance of the charity, saying the team are receiving over 40 referrals a week of young people in the Island seeking help for their mental health.

