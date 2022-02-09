All social care workers in Salford will be paid the real living wage from April.

The pay increase will help more than 4,000 care workers in the city with an extra £768 per year.

The real living wage is 40p higher than the national living wage, at £9.90 per hour as of April.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said: “This is absolutely without doubt the right thing to do, our care workers who have actively been our fourth emergency service throughout the pandemic deserve every penny.

"We have strived to extend the Real Living Wage to social care employees for some time and is more important than ever after two years when they have protected and cared for our most vulnerable."

The Care Quality Commission has found vacancies in social care have doubled since April 2021. It is hoped that the introduction of the real living wage will reduce that deficit.

More than half of Salford's care work force are part-time and 86% are female with the majority in family age groups.

The wage increase is subject to agreement of budgets by Salford City Council and Salford CCG.

Dr Tom Tasker, GP and chair of NHS Salford Clinical Commissioning Group says; “Care workers play a critical role in looking after some of the most vulnerable people in Salford, ensuring they receive the best possible care.

“We recognise that all care workers have a challenging and demanding job which has been especially difficult throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Costs of living are rising, and we value the commitment that each of our care workers put into their challenging role. It is very important that we keep these people in these roles looking after our family, friends and loved ones.”

The real living wage increase will take effect from 1 April.