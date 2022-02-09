A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Dylan Keelan in Tameside.

Dylan was fatally stabbed on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield at around 9.30pm on Friday 4 February.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 February.

Tributes left at the scene in Dukinfield. Credit: ITV News

In a tribute issued at the weekend, Mr Keelan's mother Nicola said he was a "lovely, hard-working, kind and respectful boy".