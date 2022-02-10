Anti-Semitic abuse hit a record high in 2021, rising by a third from the previous year, a charity has said.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that collects data on anti-Jewish abuse, recorded a total of 2,255 in 2021, up 34% from 1,684 the previous year.

There were 284 in Greater Manchester, an increase of 86% from the 153 recorded in 2020.

The charity received 16 reports of so-called Zoom-bombing, where video calls are hijacked, involving antisemitic material.

In October last year, an online service held by a Manchester synagogue was interrupted by people displaying swastikas and 'awful racist images'.

Worshippers were left shaken after Manchester Reform Synagogue's service, which was being held over Zoom, was hijacked in October 2021. Credit: PA

Rabbi Robyn Ashworth-Steen said the offenders shouted racist abuse and changed their picture to a swastika, so that it would pop up on everyone's screens.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents peaked in May, during a period where tensions between Israel and Palestine were heightened.

The CST said that, last year, Manchester and London saw 155 instances of people shouting abuse from cars, over half of which were in May and June.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: "Perpetrators can be punished with the full force of the law".

She said: "These statistics are shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of antisemitism has not been eradicated. Our Jewish community has been subject to appalling hatred and it is through the strength and determination of the Community Security Trust that we continue in our work together to stop such terrible attacks.

Nationally, across the whole year:

502 incidents that used far right or Nazi themes.

90 incidents where the Holocaust was celebrated.

182 incidents targetting schools

The CST said: "It is unusual for such a high proportion of school-related incidents to take place at non-faith schools and CST supported many schoolchildren and teachers who felt isolated and fearful about returning to their place of education and work."

There were 128 incidents where the victims or offenders were university students or academics, or involved student unions or other student bodies, up from 44 in 2020.

CST chief executive, Mark Gardner, said the figures show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain.

He said: "These hatreds boil away, taking any excuse to publicly burst out against Jews. This is exactly what happened during and after the Israel-Gaza war of May 2021, from schools and universities, through to the carloads of people who repeatedly drove to Jewish areas and yelled vile abuse at anyone who looked Jewish."

Credit: PA

The CST figures include 176 violent antisemitic incidents, including three classed as extreme because they involved GBH or a threat to life, and 82 instances of damage or desecration of Jewish property.

It recorded 1,844 incidents of abusive behaviour such as abuse verbally or via social media, antisemitic graffiti, and one-off hate mail. There were 10 incidents of mass-mailed antisemitic leaflets or emails.

The CST said this does not reflect the scale of online incidents because one can involve hundreds or thousands of messages.