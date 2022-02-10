'Bank of Dave' founder's life story to be made into a Netflix film

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott

The life story of a Burnley entrepreneur, who took on the finance industry to open his own community-based lender, is being turned into a Netflix film.

Dave Fishwick started Burnley Savings and Loans, also known as the 'Bank of Dave,' after railing against many banks in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis.

The businessman, who made his money in the transport industry, believed it became too difficult for many people and firms to get the loans they needed.

He says a screenwriter behind the Mission Impossible film series called him to say: “I want to make a movie about your life and the Bank of Dave." Now the story has been bought by the streaming giant.

The lender uses a slogan, rather than its name, on its branch in Burnley

"Burnley Savings and Loans has now lent out over £27m to thousands of people and businesses all across the UK," says Mr Fishwick. "We’ve then helped savers get the best rate of interest on the high street and the profit we’ve given to charity."

Award-winning actor Rory Kinnear will play Dave Fishwick in the film Credit: PA

Filming will take place in Burnley later this year, and the movie is expected to be out by Christmas.

Mr Fishwick is looking forward to the "circus" of Hollywood arriving in his hometown: "What a nice thing for the area!"