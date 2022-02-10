Charity match in honour of Manchester bomb victims to be played
A charity football match in honour of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack will be played this April. The ‘Manchester Remembers’ match will feature star-studded teams of ex-professionals and celebrities put together by firefighter Aaron Parmar who has already raised over £40,000 for charities and also established the Hive 22 Running Club in the aftermath of the Arena attack.
Those who have signed up for the celebrity team so far include ‘King of the Jungle’ Danny Miller, Love Island star Callum Jones and comedian Steve Royle. The ex-pro team will field the likes of Manchester City legend Shaun Goater, ex England star Paul Merson and Manchester United legend Wes Brown. The celebrity team will be managed by Joe Royle while the ex-pro team will be overseen by ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce.
The match will be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on the 3rd April. Event founder Aaron says:
"I'm really looking forward to the event to show the families that are attending that Manchester as a city still cares about them and hopefully we can raise some fantastic money that will go to each of the five charities and help enable them to continue to support young people achieve their dreams."
More information and tickets for the event are available here