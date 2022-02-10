Charity match in honour of Manchester bomb victims to be played

A charity football match in honour of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack will be played this April. The ‘Manchester Remembers’ match will feature star-studded teams of ex-professionals and celebrities put together by firefighter Aaron Parmar who has already raised over £40,000 for charities and also established the Hive 22 Running Club in the aftermath of the Arena attack.

The Manchester City Academy Stadium will play host to the charity game Credit: PA

Those who have signed up for the celebrity team so far include ‘King of the Jungle’ Danny Miller, Love Island star Callum Jones and comedian Steve Royle. The ex-pro team will field the likes of Manchester City legend Shaun Goater, ex England star Paul Merson and Manchester United legend Wes Brown. The celebrity team will be managed by Joe Royle while the ex-pro team will be overseen by ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce.

Former Bolton and Blackburn Rovers manager Sam Allardyce will oversee the ex-professional team Credit: PA

The match will be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on the 3rd April. Event founder Aaron says:

I’ve decided to organise this event with my friend Paul because I felt it was important as a city to remember the victims and this awful tragedy 5 years on. As I’ve got a good relationship with the bereaved families I know how much they’re still hurting and I wanted to do my best to support them and the incredible work they do via the charities they have set up in their children's memory. Aaron Parmar, Organiser

"I'm really looking forward to the event to show the families that are attending that Manchester as a city still cares about them and hopefully we can raise some fantastic money that will go to each of the five charities and help enable them to continue to support young people achieve their dreams."

