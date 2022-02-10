Play video

Report by ITV Granada Report's Elaine Willcox

If you thought filming a music video on a beach would be fun, the Liverpool band, The Mysterines might tell you otherwise.

They suffered for their art - the video was filmed on New Brighton Beach but the moody, windswept scenes are perfect for their latest single, 'Dangerous'.

Drummer Paul Crilly says the original plan was for him to ''wear a dress and red lipstick'' in the video, but lead singer and guitarist Lia Metcalfe says she ''took one for the team'' and filmed it on the freezing beach.

Lia Metcalfe filming on New Brighton beach for their music video for 'Dangerous', their latest single.

The Mysterines are about to release their debut album 'Reeling' which, because of the pandemic, took more than a year to record.

They worked with the legendary Killers and Wolfe Alice producer Catherine Marks, who the band said put a lot of herself in the record, and helped to provoke more emotion from their performances, giving the album its raw sound.

It was recorded live, like many of their favourite artists, which meant for a lot of takes but they can't wait for their fans to hear it.

They said 'Reeling' sums up the experience of many during the last two years, when gigs came to a stop in the pandemic - but can mean different things to different people.

The Mysterines on the Runcorn/Widnes Bridge

Lia and guitarist George Favager started gigging in New Brighton as teenagers.

They came up with the name, which rhymes with a mouthwash, inspired by Liverpool band the Coral, whose name came from a toothpaste brand.

They are now about to jet off to tour the United States and Canada and are already growing their fan base.

The Mysterines are about to tour North America after recording their debut album

The Modfather Paul Weller is already a fan, with Lia's vocals featuring on his 16th solo album, 'Fat Pop'.

The band said Paul was great to work with - a class act and very supportive of new bands making their way in the industry.

The Mysterines in the Rockpoint record store and bar in New Brighton

As we filmed at Rockpoint Records and bar in New Brighton, Jamie Webster a singer-songwriter from Liverpool, called out secondary ticketing sites after tickets for his concerts at Liverpool's Cavern Club sold out in 15 seconds, only to be re-listed at three times the original price.

The Mysterines' Callum Thompson said he was right to speak out and more action was needed, along with looking at the revenue from streaming sites.

The band are signed to Fiction records and say they are doing what they always dreamed of - being paid to be in a band and make music.

