A man has been charged with criminal damage after a memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing was vandalised.

Police were alerted to damage to the Glade of Light memorial, close to Manchester Cathedral, on the morning of Wednesday, 9 February.

Anwar Hosseni, of Twillbrook Drive, Salford, is due to appear at Salford Magistrates' Court charged with criminal damage on Friday, 10 February.

Twenty-two people died and hundreds were injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, 2017.

The memorial to the victims opened to the public in January, with its official unveiling set to take place in the spring ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.Bereaved families have made personalised memory capsules containing mementos and messages which are embedded inside the halo.