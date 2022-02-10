A woman who was so scared of custard that she couldn't even say the word without gagging has been cured of her phobia - and sat in a bath of the stuff on TV to prove it!

Back in January, Michelle, from Manchester, called life coaches Nik and Eva Speakman, of Rochdale, who appear on ITV's this Morning, for help to deal with the fear.

She had referred to it as the "the yellow stuff" for more than two decades and gagged at the slightest mention of custard.

The Speakmans promised to help Michelle and, if she managed to overcome her fear, she promised to take a bath in custard.

After exploring her trauma in therapy sessions, it was revealed the phobia stemmed from nuns who force-fed her lumpy custard in primary school.

'It just made me retch and I couldn't eat it. The nuns would put my head back and pop it in my mouth,' she said.

Michelle was able to accept that she was scared of the nuns and not the custard, taking giant steps in each session.

Michelle's custard tattoo. Credit: ITV This Morning

Now calling herself the "custard queen", Michelle appeared live on This Morning and stepped confidently into a bath of the yellow stuff.

Michelle now wears her achievements like a badge of honour - quite literally - after she revealed a custard tattoo on her arm.

The amazing moment left viewers lost for words, with some describing it as "peak British TV" while others said they hope Michelle will be able to enjoy custard from now on.