Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old woman was raped outside Liverpool's Lime Street railway station

The attack happened just after 2am on the morning of Sunday, 6 February, when the young woman was taken into an enclosed area next the station by a man she had never met.

He then assaulted and raped her before leaving.

British Transport Police have released these images of a man they wish to speak to Credit: British Transport Police

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “This is an extremely disturbing incident that occurred in central Liverpool at a time when many people were in the area.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone that witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man in the images, as he may hold information which could be vital to our investigation.''

Anyone with information is asked to either send a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 162 of 07/02/22. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.