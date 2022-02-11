Play video

Chester Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby aardvark for the first time in their 90-year history.

Conservationists were “overjoyed” to discover the calf snuggled up with mum and dad after it had been born overnight on 4 January.

The new arrival has large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws and has been nicknamed Dobby after the beloved Harry Potter character.

'Dobby' the aardvark was born at Chester Zoo in January. Credit: Chester Zoo

Dave White, Team Manager at the zoo, said: “As soon as we spotted the new baby next to mum we noticed its uncanny resemblance to the Harry Potter character, Dobby, and so that’s the calf’s nickname for the time being!

"We won’t though know for certain whether it’s male or female for several more weeks until the calf is a little older."

The aardvark, which is threatened in the wild, is now being hand-reared and zookeepers do not yet know if it is a male or female.

Baby 'Dobby' and mum Oni. Credit: Chester Zoo

The species are native in sub-Saharan Africa where they are threatened by habitat loss as a result of agricultural development and they are also hunted for their meat.

With only 66 aardvarks found in zoos across Europe, and a mere 109 in zoos worldwide, Chester is one of just a small number of zoos caring for the species.