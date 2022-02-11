A pensioner who killed a mother when he ran her over in his motorhome has been handed a suspended prison sentence.Angela Booth, 39, was seriously injured after being dragged under the wheels of Charles Edwards's Peugeot Elddis.The incident happened in the car park of Morrisons supermarket on Blackpool Road, Preston, on 24 May 2019.Edwards, of Upholland Road in Billinge, Merseyside, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.Preston Crown Court heard the pair, who arrived together in the motorhome, had a disagreement, details of which were not mentioned.Edwards demanded that Ms Booth leave the cabin of the vehicle, which she did, before she grabbed hold of a door handle and was dragged almost 50m.The prosecution accepted there was no evidence to suggest Edwards would have been able to have seen Ms Booth holding onto the door.Ms Booth suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.She was later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital in south Manchester, where she died three weeks later.Edwards, 77, later pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, handed Edwards a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.He also made a curfew ordering the pensioner to remain at home between 8pm and 6am for seven months and disqualified him from driving for five years.Ms Booth's daughter, Rebecca Wiley, said: “My mum was such a beautiful young soul, she’ll be loved and missed forever.”