Detectives investigating a rape in Lancaster have issued images of a man they want to speak to.

Officers were called to a report of a rape in the city at 5.15am on Thursday.

A woman in her 20s had suffered a serious sexual assault close to Rylands Park, off Morecambe Road.

Detectives have undertaken a number of enquiries and now want to speak to the man in the CCTV images who they believe can assist them with their enquiries.

DS Adie Knowles, of West CID, said: "This is an extremely serious incident and my thoughts are very much with the victim. She is being supported by trained officers.

"We have a team of detectives working to identify the individual responsible. As part of our enquiries we urgently need to speak to the man in the CCTV still. I would ask anybody who recognises him – or the man himself – to contact the police straight away.

“I know the public will be concerned by news of this incident and I would like to reassure them that we have increased police patrols in the area as a precaution."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk.