Cristiano Ronaldo's 11-year-old son has signed for Manchester United, following in his father's footsteps.

He will take the iconic number seven shirt, posing for a photo posted on Instagram.

The 11-year-old has been playing for United’s youth team since Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo Jr has also played for Juventus and Real Madrid during his father's tenure at the clubs, ad now, he has officially signed a professional deal with the Reds.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, made the announcement, saying: "pursuing out dreams together."

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is not the only player to sign for United after their father.

Kai Rooney, Harvey Neville and Charlie Savage have all donned the red shirt in the last few years.

Alongside Cristiano, United also announced the signing of Gabriel, who will join up the Under 11 side.