Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Stretford have arrested an eleventh teenager on suspicion of murder.

Kennie died in hospital on Saturday 22 January from a fatal stab wound to the chest on Thirlmere Avenue earlier that evening.

So far, investigators have spoken to over 50 people, collated over 100 hours of CCTV, executed 8 warrants and have now made 11 arrests.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone passing through the area on the night to come forward with footage or information.

Any footage or images from the night should be submitted an online portal here.

GMP is asking for help in the force's 'Forever Amnesty' campaign by joining thousands of others by 'binning the knife and potentially saving a life'.

Kennie was stabbed on Thirlmere Avenue.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority's Violence Reduction Unit has launched a new campaign to combat knife crime across Greater Manchester.

The initiative follows the three fatal stabbings, including Kennie Carter, in recent weeks.

The short video is aimed at young people, parents and teachers, and is one of a number of measures in place to prevent further tragic incidents.

It shares the clear message that ‘speaking out could save a life’.