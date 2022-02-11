Half term getaway at Manchester Airport as testing scrapped for fully-vaccinated

Thousands of people are flying out of Manchester Airport for a half-term getaway, as the UK scraps Covid testing for fully-vaccinated people.

Bosses at the North West's biggest airport expect 160,000 passengers to leave for destinations worldwide over the next week.

Travel trade organisation ABTA said Turkey, Egypt and Portugal are among the most popular short-haul destinations, with Florida, Mexico, Dubai ranking high for longer-haul trips.

Airport staff say they expect to be busier than in recent months

Covid-testing rules for arriving travellers were eased at 4am on Friday.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a post-arrival lateral flow test. The requirement for unvaccinated arrivals to self-isolate has been dropped, but they still need to take tests.

Manchester Airport Group's Chief Executive, Charlie Cornish, said he and his staff "welcomed" the change in testing.

"It’s great that passengers are clearly feeling more confident as we go into February half term," he said. "Airlines are now putting on more seats and there’s a real sense of excitement for travel as we head into the summer season."

Travel firms and airlines say bookings are up for the half term holiday period

Aviation Minister Robert Courts described the changes as "taking the trouble out of travel." He told LBC Radio that the Government were "making it much simpler for people to be able to get about, to go on holiday and to see all those friends."

Mr Courts also said that he recognised how difficult the pandemic had been for "the travel industry and for people who rely on travel."