The partner of a Manchester man who went missing six months ago has made a heartfelt appeal for him to come home.

Wayne Rekia, 45, was last seen on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, at the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

He is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of a medium build and was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, a black Berghaus gilet and black Nike TN shoes.

Wayne was last seen at Manchester Royal Infirmary in August 2021 Credit: PA

Wayne has a scar on the bridge of his nose and left wrist and also has a tattoo of a black panther on his right arm.

Appealing directly to Wayne and the public, his partner Natalie said: "Wayne, if you see this then please get in touch with me. I am so worried about you and I just want to know that you are safe and ok.

"If anyone has seen Wayne or has any information that could help reunite me with him then please let police know.

"I love you and miss you so much and I just want you to come home."

Greater Manchester Police say they have reviewed over 30 hours of CCTV from several locations since his disappearance.

Detective Inspector Dan Hadfield of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "It's been six months since the last sighting of Wayne and we're becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and safety.

"We know that he has connections to Manchester City Centre, Longsight, the Reddish area of Stockport and Audenshaw in Tameside so he could currently be in any of these locations.

"We also know that he requires medication that he hasn't been collecting since his disappearance and he could become quite unwell without it."

Anyone with information about Wayne's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 0765