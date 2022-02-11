St Helens investigating alleged racist abuse aimed at seven-year-old boy

St Helens are investigating allegations of 'vile racist abuse' towards a seven-year-old boy, who wore a Catalans Dragons kit to watch them play.

His mother tweeted the club to say Oliver was left in tears, after a 'small number of fans in the crowd had wrongly assumed he was French.

"As his mum, to see him so upset breaks my heart. He was just a little boy out to support a team, he did not deserve the abuse from a minority of narrow-minded and ignorant fans."

Oliver's mother said she had reported the incident to the club and would be formalising the complaint. She also thanked the stewards who gave her son reassurance on the night.

St Helens have said they 'do not condone abuse of any kind' and that they will be investigating the matter. They have invited the boy and his mother to the Players' Lounge when they are next at a Saints game.

The official Rugby League World Cup team also responded to the mother's tweet to invite the seven-year-old and his mother to England versus France later in the year.

Supporters from all teams across rugby league also showed their support for the young fan. St Helens made it clear that "a small minority of fans do not represent the views of our Club".