Police investigating the murder of teenager Kennie Carter in Stretford on 22 January have arrested a 13-year-old boy.

Kennie died in hospital after suffering a fatal wound to the chest following a stabbing.

Yesterday morning a 13-year-old boy was arrested in the Hulme area on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Eight teenagers aged between 13 and 17 have already been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on bail with conditions.

Three other teenage boys who were arrested have since been released without charge.

Detectives say they are continuing to appeal for information and are 'particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving along Moss Road, Thirlmere Road and Victoria Road between 6 and 7pm on 22 January.'

