Armed police storm house, arresting the wrong man and his brother

Armed police stormed a house in Oldham, arresting the wrong man and his brother who share a surname with a suspect.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were searching for Kashif Hussain, 43 and from Oldham, in connection with a shooting in Bradford on 12 January.

But the address they raided was wrong and they arrested Sharaz Hussain, 36, and his brother Shazad Hussain, 39. The brothers say they are not related to Kashif Hussain and they want an apology.

Sharaz said: "I opened the door and armed police were in front of me. The guy was right there with a battering ram.

Eyewitnesses captured images of armed officers taking the brothers into custody Credit: MEN Media

"I thought at first someone was trying to rob me. Then an officer came to the front with a gun pointing at me. He was shouting: 'Armed police, get down on the floor.'"I was barefoot. Two other officers gripped me and threw me onto the floor. I'm shouting: 'What the hell have I done?'"I was bleeding all over my face. It was covered in blood. My right knee was gashed. I want a proper, public apology."

His brother, Shazad, said he was arrested when he went to the house after hearing the commotion during a phone call.

Sharaz Hussain was taken into custody along with his brother Credit: MEN Media

"It was totally wrong," he said. "My brother didn't resist arrest. I was traumatised, handcuffed and humiliated.

"We've got a reputation around this area and it's gone down the drain."

Sharaz described being taken to a police station, photographed and then put in a cell before being released.

Police issued a photo of Kashif Hussain - the man they were actually looking for Credit: West Yorkshire Police

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed police were deployed to an address in Oldham on arrest enquiries for a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a firearms discharge in Bradford, who is known to have links to the area.

"Both men who were present at the address were taken to a police station as part of an identification process.

"Both were released from custody once it was established that neither were the man being sought."