Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Lancashire

Police are "growing increasingly concerned" for the welfare of man who has vanished in West Lancashire.

Steven Prentice, 51, disappeared from Burscough near Ormskirk in the early hours of Sunday 13 February.

He is described as 6ft 3ins tall with short, grey hair.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"He has links to Ormskirk and Skelmersdale in Lancashire and the Maghull area of Merseyside."

Officers say Mr Prentice was last seen in the Mill Lane area of Burscough.

They are appealing for anyone who has spotted him to get in touch.