Sixty couples renew vows on Valentine's Day in shadow of giant Earth

Sixty couples are renewing their wedding vows for Valentine's Day beneath a giant illuminated model of Earth, at the church where they originally tied the knot.

The mass ceremony at St Chad's in Kirkby will include couples old and young - from one who have been married for 56 years to those who wed in 2019.

Among those saying their vows again will be Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham and his wife Sandra.

The Liverpool City Region's Metro Mayor, who is from Kirkby, says he knows "hundreds" who have married in the church

Mr Rotherham said: "As a Kirkby lad, I know of hundreds of people who have tied the knot in St Chad's over the years - including myself and my wife Sandra back in 1989.

"After everything we have been through in the last eighteen months, I am certain that there are many couples out there who would jump at the chance to do something a bit different."

The 'Gaia' display is part of Knowsley's Borough of Culture programme for 2022 Credit: Knowsley Council

Organisers are hopeful others, who have not yet said their vows, will decide to propose beneath the giant 'Gaia' artwork.

The illuminated planet is part of Knowsley Council's celebrations of its status as the Liverpool City Region's Borough of Culture for 2022.