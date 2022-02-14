A traditional gun salute has been organised to mark Salford war hero Tom Jones's 100th birthday.

It was be carried out by the 103rd (Lancashire Artillery Volunteers) Regiment Royal Artillery to honour the former Lancashire Fusiliers Regiment volunteer.

Tom will also be joined by members of the Lancashire Artillery Band, one of the 19 Reserve Army Bands located around the UK and in Gibraltar, to help with the celebrations.

Former Fusilier celebrating his 100th birthday with a military gun salute

When asked about reaching his milestone birthday, Tom replied: "I don't feel any different, and the lady from across the way said I don't look 100!

"If somebody could just get me a new pair of legs that would be great!"

The Ceremonial Mayor of Salford Councillor John Mullen says it is 'an absolute honour to celebrate with Tom after all he has done for his country.'

"It's incredible to think this brave Salford lad, who gave so much to Britain's war effort and endured so many hardships, was just 23 years old when the war ended and has now celebrated his 100th birthday.

"We will never forget the bravery of men like Tom and we are all very proud of him."

Former Lancashire Fusilier to celebrate his 100th birthday in style

Born in Salford, Bombardier Tom Jones' birthday was on the 11th January. The war veteran, who has a Burma Star, two stripes, a Royal artillery badge and a VET badge to his name.

He is now a resident at ForHousing's Bourke Gardens development in Walkden, where he celebrated with friends with tea, cake and balloons. Tom is one of just a handful of Burma star holders in the UK.

Although still only 17 when war broke out, Tom joined as a volunteer with the 2\8 Battalion Lancashire Fusiliers Regiment before he was called up with the 33rd Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment (Royal Artillery) in September 1939.

Stationed with the garrisons at the Princess Dock gun site, Tom defended the Liverpool Docks during the Blitz until 1942.

From there, he was sent to Burma for four years, living on rations of just biscuits, canned meat and a cereal bar - and where he was almost shot while receiving vital radio messages.

In October 1945, Tom received the news he could return home.

Former Lancashire Fusilier who married his sweetheart Eileen after returning home from Burma

Just a month later he married his childhood sweetheart Eileen, a local girl with whom he shared his birthday.

The only time they spent apart was when he went to war at seventeen; they were married for almost 67 years before Eileen sadly passed away in 2012.

He and Eileen had two children, including a son who served or a short time in the Territorial Army. Tom now has six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

After Tom left the army, he worked as a long-distance truck driver, a bus driver and as an electrician on the Manchester ship canal. He retired aged 60 to spend more time with his wife Eileen.

His daughter, also called Eileen, who joined him via Zoom, added: "I am incredibly proud of my Dad and love him very much."

Hannah Ford, the Extra Care Scheme Manager at ForHousing's Bourke Gardens, describes Tom as a popular tenant, saying: "Tom always has a great story to tell and frequently amazes fellow tenants and staff with his knowledge when we do quizzes!"

"It's been our pleasure and honour to help him celebrate this special birthday - many happy returns, Tom."