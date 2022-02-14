A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after concerns over an incident on the Runcorn bridge.

Cheshire Police contacted Merseyside Police after reports of a man on Saturday parking his car and acting suspiciously between 8.30-9pm on the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn.

Police say they have not located a body, but say the behaviour of the man and comments he made were "concerning".

On Saturday 12 February evening, officers attended properties in St Helens and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder - but he has since been released under investigation.

Police have now confirmed that they have arrested a second man, a 38-year-old of no fixed address, on suspicion of murder in Cheshire.

He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.

Detective Superintendent Steve Reardon said: “I want to make it clear that our officers have not located anyone injured or deceased during the course of this investigation, but the behaviour of the man on the bridge and comments he made were concerning.“As we work alongside colleagues at Cheshire Police to get a full understanding of the circumstances, and searches continue, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who crossed the bridge between 8.30-9pm on Saturday to get in touch. “Any information you have, and particularly any dashcam footage you may provide, could prove vital.”

Merseyside Police are requesting for anyone using the Bridge at this time with dashcam footage to upload it using this link.