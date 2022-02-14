Two young otters are looking forward to their first Valentine's Day date night after finding love in a rescue centre in Cheshire.

Pups Eve and Juniper were admitted to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre together after they were found as orphans.

Eve was found in a bin in Durham, on Christmas Eve, while Juniper was discovered abandoned near Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, just after New Year.

The RSPCA have now played cupid and paired the adorable pups together - and it is safe to say they are otter-ly in love.

Eve was found in a bin and Juniper was found abandoned. Credit: RSPCA

The animal charity said they "love spending time together" and Valentine's Day will involve a tasty fish meal followed by "cuddling up on their blanket".

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: “Enrichment is important for the mental wellbeing of our patients and the otters enjoy playing in a paddock with straw and chasing each other around.

"They are also very fond of the fish dishes we provide and like snuggling up after a long day of scampering around."

Eve and Juniper are expected to be released together at a suitable location later in the year.