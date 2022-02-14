A football supporter has been arrested after police were pelted with bottles and a steward was headbutted at the Everton v Leeds game at Goodison Park.

During the second half on Saturday, 12 February, it was reported a Leeds supporter had assaulted a steward on the Lower Bullens stand.

Police say while they were attempting to detain the man just after 4pm, other members of the crowd threw bottles at police and two officers were punched in the face.

A 44-year-old man from Skipton, in North Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an officer.

He has since been released under investigation.

During the incident, police say officers used PAVA spray, which is similar to pepper spray, to "bring the situation under control".Its use has been reviewed by the force's Professional Standards Department, who say they are satisfied that it was necessary to do so. Merseyside Police are investigating the incident and say they are working with Everton FC and Leeds United to establish the full circumstances and identify any offenders. Anyone with any information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.