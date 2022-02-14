Play video

Around 5,000 Santas took part in the fun run in December 2021.

A children's hospital in North West has thanked 5,000 running Santas for raising money for their neonatal unit.

Dressed as Saint Nick, the festive runners braved the cold in December to take part in the Liverpool 5k Santa Dash to fundraise for Alder Hey.

Thousands took part in the Liverpool Santa Dash in aid of Alder Hey Children's Hospital, December 2021. Credit: PA images

Collectively they raised more than £15,000 towards the specialist hospital’s new £3 million Surgical Neonatal Appeal.

It will offer a further 22 neonatal cots for Liverpool, including 18 individual family rooms where parents can remain alongside their poorly newborns receiving expert care.

The appeal is being championed by Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher, whose spent the first six weeks of his own life in Alder Hey’s neonatal ward.

Jamie Carragher and guest of honour four-year-old Betty who officially starting the fun run. Credit: Alder Hey

Adam Dixon, Community Fundraiser for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, said: "To see so many Santas running for Alder Hey was absolutely amazing and the amount raised will go directly towards our Surgical Neonatal Appeal.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us by either fundraising or donating, and well done to special guests Betty and family and Jamie Carragher who started the Santa Dash in festive style.”

The Liverpool Santa Dash is set to takes place again this year on Sunday, 4 December, and entries are now open.