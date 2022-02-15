Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was left needing surgery after he was slashed by masked robbers who tried to steal his coat.The boy was with a friend when three men in balaclavas carried out the attack in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon (February 13) in an alley in the Liscard area of Wirral.At around 1.50pm the victim and his friend were walking between Central Park and the Liscard Road ambulance station when the men grabbed the boy. They failed to take his jacket but the 12-year-old suffered a cut to his hand that has since required hospital treatment.Merseyside Police has launched an investigation into the incident and the force said forensic and CCTV inquiries are ongoing.

The attack happened near to McDonald's in Liscard. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: "This was an appalling incident for the victim to have experienced, and he is receiving the full support of officers."This incident took place near McDonald’s in Liscard, and I appeal for anyone who saw the incident or noticed something suspicious then please contact us.”Anyone with any information can contact Merseyside Police via Twitter, Facebook, or by calling 101.Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.