An 'earthquake' that shook areas of the North West has been confirmed as a sonic boom from an offshore testing trial.

The British Geological Survey said it had received numerous reports in Lancashire, as well as Merseyside, Southport, Greater Manchester and Cheshire at around 11am.

A Royal Air Force spokesperson said no RAF aircraft went supersonic, but it was later confirmed by BAE Systems that a Typhoon aircraft, undergoing a flight trial, had created the sonic boom.

A spokesman for BAE Sytems said: "We can reassure people that the noise reported in the Southport area today was a supersonic boom from one of our Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing flight testing in an offshore range area.

"As the UK's sovereign combat air capability provider, we regularly conduct flight testing sorties as part of the Typhoon development programme and our broader role in safeguarding national security.

"We operate in airspace cleared for supersonic testing but apologise for any alarm caused to local residents."

People in Ainsdale and other areas of Southport said their houses and windows began to shake during the trial. Some took to social media to express concern

The British Geological Survey said there was no confirmed record of seismic activity in the area.