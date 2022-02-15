An Everton supporter has been fined and banned from matches after shouting racist abuse at a Burnley player during a match at Goodison Park.Deanna Franklin admitted using the racist language towards Dwight McNeil on September 13 last year but denied being racist at an appearance at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

The 43-year-old was reported after another fan who was at the game with his young son, saw her shout the vile abuse at Burnley's No 11 player, Dwight McNeil.

Deanne Franklin with a cigarette outside court Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement, he described how he recognised the season ticket holder at the Burnley match, having seen her behave in a "vulgar" way at previous matches.He said he heard Franklin shout the slur during the first half before he and other fans challenged her, with one saying "you shouldn’t be here”.

The witness said in their statement: "During half time I was really unhappy about it and I reported it to one of the stewards. "They then took her out at half time.""This behaviour is wrong. I did not want to hear it and I did not want to hear it used in front of my son.”

Everton FC immediately suspended Franklin's season ticket and banned her from going anywhere near the stadium on match days

The court head Everton immediately suspended her season ticket after the incident and she had not attended a match since.Franklin admitted she used the language and apologised before the court but rejected the idea that she was racist claiming, “I have mixed race friends, I’m not a racist."Franklin, of Bath Street North, Southport, was handed a football banning order for three years, blocking her from attending any regulated matches.

She can't go within a mile of Goodison Park for two hours either before kick off or after a match ends when Everton play there.The same rule applies to stadiums in other cities when Everton travel there for games.Franklin, who cannot work due to medical issues, was also fined £180.