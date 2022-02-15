The first Bleed Safety Cabinet has been installed in Manchester which aims to help those who have been stabbed before paramedics arrive.

The cabinet contains instructions on how to help control a bleed as well as several pieces of equipment to use, depending on where on the body the person has been stabbed.

It was added to The Place library in Fallowfield in Manchester in memory of killed schoolboy Rhamero West, who was stabbed to death in Trafford in September 2021.

A charity in his name, Mero's World, has been set up to stop more young people and families facing tragedy.

It also hopes to conduct monthly awareness walks campaigning for change and safe streets; a social media campaign; and community fundraising efforts.

The first bleed cabinet was installed at The Place library in Fallowfield. Credit: Instagram: merosworld2021

The kit is personalised with Rhamero's face and the slogan "Enough is enough, put down the knives. Save our kids' lives".

The cabinet was created for the public to access, in the event of someone being stabbed and seriously injured.

Deanne Brown, Rhamero's cousin, said: "We're delighted to have raised enough money to install this first cabinet in Manchester.

"It's so important to get early intervention and help save a life before the emergency response team arrive on site.

"Long-term, we're hoping to raise enough money to place Bleed Safety Cabinets in every area of Manchester.

"A second cabinet will be placed in Old Trafford, hopefully by the end of March, and we're raising money for more to go up throughout the city.

"Taxis carry bleed kits, but nobody knows about them. It's so important to have publicly accessible cabinets around the city and we're proud to have installed the very first one in Mero's memory."

Each cabinet costs £600 and three Cabinets are sponsored by companies BrightHR (Deanne's former employer), Peninsula and Health Assured. They will be installed in Hulme, Moss Side and Rusholme.

Rhamero's death has also meant a change of career for Deanne. This week, she heads to Arden University to study Criminology and Psychology.

She said: "For me, it's not just about raising awareness, we also need to educate people - parents as well as children. I've got a 5-year-old son and it's massively impacted him.

"We're determined that Mero's life will make a difference when it comes to creating a safer future for young children as well.

"I'm excited about taking this step and doing my part to help ensure other families don't have to go through the pain that we have."

To donate to the campaign, go to their Just Giving page.