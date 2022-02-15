It was one of the sporting highlights of the year as Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree.

Ten months on she was back on Merseyside for the official launch of this year's Grand National where she will once again be going for glory.

To mark her historic achievement, she was given a guard of honour by the inner city riding school Park Palace Ponies as she arrived for the launch of this year's race.

She said, "It's fantastic any day you fly into Liverpool is a good day and I've great memories of being here."

Asked how her life had changed, she said, "the postman is busier that's for sure. It's been great and everything has been so positive."

The 2021 Grand National was unique not only for its winning jockey, but also because it was the first time in its history it took place behind closed doors.

However as covid restrictions are being lifted, 70,000 fans will once again fill the Aintree stands on the big day in April.

Sir AP McCoy who was a Grand National winner in 2010 said, "Liverpool is a very special place, somewhere the locals get involved and it's a big weekend to have them back there will let everyone see what a special event it is."

One man who will sadly be missing at this year's Grand National is the three times winning owner Trevor Hemmings, who died last year at his home on the Isle of Man.

Ruby Walsh, the jockey who rode his first winner, Hedgehunter back in 2005 says he will be hugely missed.

"Trevor was a great man who got a lot of enjoyment out of racing and out of life. He was an incredible businessman, he owned three great winners of the Grand National and I'm sure he will be looking down fondly on Grand National Day."

All eyes were on Racheal Blackmore as this year's list of potential runners and their handicap weights were revealed.

She said, "It's incredible to be coming into this year's race as the defending champion."

"It's a race you need a lot of luck in but we've just seen Tiger Roll and what he was able to do in back to back wins so it's a race that anything is possible."

Racheal and Minella Times had a winning combination last year. They hope to double up again and make history again at the famous steeplechase.

Asked if she could create history once again? "I don't see why not" and you wouldn't bet against her.