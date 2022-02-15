John McGuinness has finally picked up his MBE for services to motorcycle racing after being included in the 2021 New Year Honours List.

McGuinness, who is from Morecambe, is the greatest living Isle of Man TT racer. He has 23 wins to his credit in a career which has spanned three decades.

His first TT win came in the Lightweight class in 1999, and in 2007 he became the first man to lap the TT course at over 130mph.

McGuinness, who attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle on 15 February, joins a select group of motorcyclists to be recognised in the honours.

He follows in the footsteps of, among others, Speedway world Champion Peter Collins, John Surtees, Gary Hocking, Jim Redman, Mike Hailwood, Phil Read, Barry Sheene, Joey Dunlop, Carl Fogarty and Maria Costello.

John McGuinness in the 1997 Isle of Man TT Credit: PA

After a delay due to the pandemic John was finally able to travel to London with his wife to collect his MBE, which was awarded in 2021.

Writing on social media he said "I’m super proud of this one. What an honour, Thank you for all the support over the years".

John McGuinness and his wife Becky Credit: Twitter: John McGuinness

John McGuinness is returning to the Isle of Man TT this year as it returns after two years away due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It will be his 100th TT start.