Authorities are investigating an oil spill off the North Wales coast from a pipeline between Conwy and the Isle of Man.

The fuel line has now been shut off, and Eni UK, who run the line, say they received reports of the spill on 14 February.

In a statement it said: "Eni UK Ltd confirms that a limited hydocarbons release of less than 500 barrels occurred on Monday 14 February from its pipeline between the Conwy and Douglas Installations, approximately 33 km from the North Wales coast.

"Details of the incident are still being confirmed. The Conwy to Douglas line was shut immediately and remains off.

"All the relevant authorities have been promptly informed and we are working in full collaboration with them.

"There is no impact to any personnel on the installations.

"An Incident Management Team has been mobilised and is working closely with the relevant authorities and response contractors to understand the situation and minimise any effect to the environment.

A further statement will be made as soon as more information becomes available."

500 barrels is approximately 79,000 litres of oil.