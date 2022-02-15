Sir Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister should "focus on the day job" following the discredited Jimmy Savile remarks Boris Johnson made about him after party-gate.

A row has been rumbling for a fortnight after Mr Johnson falsely accused the Labour leader of failing to prosecute Savile while he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Starmer confirmed that he had received death threats after the Metropolitan Police revealed it was investigating allegations of malicious communications after receiving a third party report.

Mr Johnson has refused to apologise to Sir Keir after being asked about the death threats, telling broadcasters he had "said more than enough" about the issue.

Speaking on a visit to Burnley, Mr Starmer said the Prime Minister should not be distracted by allegations such as party-gate and should concentrate on his "day job".

"The Prime Minister sunk to a new low when he put that slur out and words have consequences", Sir Keir told ITV News.

Play video

"I actually don't think he should be distracted by party-gate and all of the allegations because what the people across Burnley and the North West want is a Prime Minister who is focused on the day job.

"They don't want him slandering people and slurring people in parliament, they want him dealing with their energy bills."

He continued: "Many, many people have gotten angry and frustrated with the Prime Minister who is defending himself over the indefensible and not enough time on the day job, quite frankly."

Play video

Sir Keir Starmer spoke during a visit to Burnley on Tuesday, 15 February, along with Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy, as part of a three day tour of the country

The Labour Leader met staff working in manufacturing at a factory in Altham and spoke about the importance of investment.

He said: "This is a skilled workforce with a very effective product and it shows you what local investment can do.

"Burnley College has trained a lot of the apprentices here and working together they've shown what Burnley and what this area can really produce.

"What we want to see is a Government that matches that ambition."

Conservatives took the Burnley seat away from Labour at the last election, but Sir Kier wants to win over local voters by backing British business.