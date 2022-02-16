Lancashire's Dave Ryding has missed out on a medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The skiier was in gold medal position for a brief time during the second run of the men's slalom, but eventually came 13th.

It comes after a mistake on his opening run cost him any chance of a podium finish at the Genting Alpine Centre.

The skiier came 13th in the final of the men's slalom. Credit: PA

Ryding, the shock winner of last month's World Cup slalom in Kitzbuhel, made a storming start and led at the first two splits on the opening run.

But he was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and although he finished his run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position, it meant he sank to 16th place in the standings.

Although Ryding lived up to his vow to give it everything in pursuit of an historic medal by nailing his second run, it was still scarcely enough to improve on his position.

Ryding sat in 13th place, just under one and a half seconds behind leader Clement Noel of France, with just the lower-ranked skiers remaining to compete.

Team GB remain without a single medal at the Winter Olympics.