Two stars of the stage and screen are taking to the stage in Salford for five nights.

Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge lead the cast of Noël Coward's classic comedy, Private Lives, which comes to the Lowry Theatre in Salford Quays.

The pair, who are both household names with accolades ranging from Olivier Awards to Coronation Street credits to their names, have acted together in Downton Abbey.

Private Lives is on at the Lowry Theatre from Tuesday 15th February - 19th February

The show tells the story of Elyot and Amanda, who were once married. They find themselves in adjoining rooms in the same hotel on the French coast, both on honeymoon with their new partners.

Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they’re sharing cocktails and a romantic serenade.

Olivier Award-winning Patricia will appear as Amanda while Nigel plays Elyot, the role taken by Noël Coward himself in the original production in 1930.

The pair have known each other for many years

Patricia said: "What's amazing is that this play in ninety years old and I think people are astonished about how contemporary it is. Noël Coward was ahead of his time by decades."

"This isn't the first time we've worked together. We worked at Granada where we performed in a beautiful television film called The Death of the Heart".

Nigel said: "Those were the days when Granada made some incredible programme. When it came to drama they were just the best."

"I just love doing this play with Patricia. She's just brilliant.

Private Lives opens at the Lowry Theatre on Tuesday 15th February - Saturday 19th February.