A restaurant in the Lake District has been awarded its third Michelin star.

The critically lauded L'Enclume restaurant, in Cartmel, is the only restaurant in the UK to receive three coveted stars this year - a big boost to Northern restaurants.

Serving a 20 course menu made with ingredients from their own farm, L'Enclume was awarded its first Michelin star in 2005 and its second in 2013.

Mr Rogan said in a statement: "Following the win of our second star nine years ago, a third star has always been front of mind and something we've been striving for every day."

The guide said: "It would be hard to find a restaurant more immersed in the region in which its located than L'Enclume and the Lake District.

"In that time, it has never stood still, establishing its own farm, showcasing the region's finest ingredients and following a strong sustainable ethos.

"An enormous amount of time and creativity goes into every superbly crafted, stimulating dish, which makes eating at this highly accomplished restaurant a truly memorable experience.

"The atmosphere is warm, welcoming and inclusive; there isn’t a hint of arrogance or complacency; and every guest leaves feeling that they have been treated to something truly special. It is truly a model for others to follow."