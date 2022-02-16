Primary school students discovered they had a new classmate after coming across a frog hidden in a bunch of bananas who had travelled nearly 5,000 miles from his home in the Ivory Coast.

Staff at Heswall Primary School in Wirral, found the tiny frog on Tuesday 15 February after they opened up the bunch to give out in class.

They kept the frog safe in a damp container until he could be collected by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes, who has already found him a home with a specialist keeper.

Staff and pupils took good care of the frog before a specialist RSPCA officer came to collect him. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Deputy headteacher Nicky Bolton said: "No one expected to find a tiny green stowaway in the class bananas when they opened them yesterday morning!

"A tiny green frog was hiding inside the packaging, which had travelled all the way from the Ivory Coast in Africa.

"After resting quietly for the morning in a damp container, he was collected by RSPCA officer, Anthony Joynes, who has already found him a new home with a specialist keeper . The children are eagerly waiting to find out what species he is!"

The RSPCA inspector praised staff at the school for keeping the frog safe until he could be collected.