A former Post Office worker from Merseyside has told the public inquiry of how she was left homeless with her young daughter after being wrongfully convicted.

Lisa Brennan, who was a counter clerk at a Post Office in Huyton, was wrongly convicted in 2003 of the theft of just over £3,000 despite pleading not guilty.

Although she avoided jail, Ms Brennan said it was the "end" of her world, leading to financial difficulty and the end of her marriage.

She went on: "All I'd ever known from the age of 16 was the Post Office and then just to be told 'you're a thief' is horrible."

After the conviction, Ms Brennan attempted to take an overdose but said "nobody really cared" or reached out because of her criminal record.

Credit: PA

She said she drank "a lot" of vodka and wine to "numb" what she had been through.

Describing how she became homeless, Ms Brennan said: "I had to sell the house, I couldn't afford the mortgage.

"I stayed at my mum's on the couch and my daughter Jess just had the spare room - I was sofa surfing."

She described relying on family members for food, and would often go hungry so her daughter could eat. Adding: "It's scandalous, it should never have happened.

"I wasn't the only one but that's what I was told: 'It's only you, you're the only one.'

"I remember them (Post Office investigators) saying that: 'It's only you."'

She is among more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub postmistresses (SPMs) prosecuted based on information from the Horizon IT system, installed and maintained by Fujitsu between 2000 and 2014.

In December 2019 a High Court judge ruled that Horizon contained a number of "bugs, errors and defects" and there was a "material risk" that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

The inquiry, which is expected to run for the rest of this year, is looking into whether the Post Office knew about faults in the IT system and will also ask how staff were made to take the blame.

Jason Beer QC, counsel to the inquiry, said during his opening that the ordeal of those affected could be concluded as "the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history."