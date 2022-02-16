A children's home in Bolton has been closed down after inspectors found evidence of "significant neglect" and "widespread failures."

The Ofsted report revealed one boy had not bathed, changed his clothes or been provided with a home-cooked meal since he arrived at the private home in September 2021.

It also says staff members had not entered a child’s bedroom for over four months despite there being evidence of flies and a "pungent smell" coming from the room.

Another child was put at risk of harm by staff, who were under-qualified and inexperienced, after they carried out unnecessary CPR.

The inspection in January found the privately-run home failed to meet basic care needs.

"Due to the serious safeguarding concerns, Ofsted took immediate action andsuspended the registration of the home", the report said. "Consequently, there are no children living at the home."

The report revealed only two members of staff working in the children's home, which is managed by Achieve Care Homes, had a childcare qualification.

Staff were found to spend “very little time” with some of the children, and were unable to build positive and meaningful relationships with them.

"One child spends most of their time in their bedroom, including eating all their meals in there", inspectors said.

The registered manager also "failed to notify Ofsted of several serious incidents in the home", concluding that the children and young people are "not protected" under their care.

The report said the provider had "admitted children into the home outside of their conditions of registration", which is an offence under the Care Standards Act 2015.

Achieve Care Homes describes themselves as a "dynamic provider of therapeutic services for young people aged 8-18 of any gender who suffer with emotional, behavioural and socially challenging behaviour."

ITV Granada Reports has contacted Achieve care homes for comment.