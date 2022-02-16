Play video

ITV Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore spoke to Steve Backshall about his upcoming show.

From snakes to great white sharks, it's safe to say British explorer and naturalist Steve Backshall is not afraid of much.

But, speaking to ITV Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore, he admitted braving the streets after pubs and clubs shut on a weekend is his idea of scary.

"I don't fears things like tarantulas and scorpions", he said.

"I am more frightened of being in a city centre on a Saturday night after closing time than I would ever be being in the middle of the jungle."

Steve Backshall with his MBE after a ceremony at Winsdor Castle, November 2021. Credit: PA images

Steve, who received an MBE for services to charity and to wildlife conservation in 2021, is best known for handling poisonous and dangerous animals on BBC's Deadly 60.

But now, he is set to make a splash with his brand-new stage show, Ocean, which is touring the country this year.

He says the show is a "love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet" – and will dive deep how we can all play a part in saving our seas.

Using stunts, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from Steve's two decades on television, the show aims to bring the beautiful beasts of the Big Blue to life.

Steve Backshall swims with a great white shark.

He said: "The things that I'm going to try and do to bring the ocean to life on the stage are to try and create the atmosphere of the ocean, bringing on to stage a life-size replica of the animal, even if it's a giant whale."It's also going to be using very high quality footage on a giant screen that's going to bring to life some of the moments.

"I've been lucky enough to have with extraordinary great beasts over the years."

