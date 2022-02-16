Storm Dudley: Gale force wind disrupts Isle of Man ferries

Ferry passengers have been unable to travel between the Isle of Man and Lancashire due to gale force winds from Storm Dudley.

The 8:15am Ben-my-Chree sailing to Heysham was the first to be cancelled, with the evening journey in doubt.

The disruption also has an impact on bringing essential freight into the Island.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place from 4pm today with coastal overtopping also expected.

Ronaldsway Met Office has warned of possible disruption on the roads, with wind speeds expected to reach 65mph.

The Steam Packet Company base their decisions by cross-checking marine weather forecast reports from a number of sources

These include Ronaldsway Met Office and an advanced Nowcasting system for sea conditions.