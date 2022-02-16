Greater Manchester police officer charged with sexual assault
A student police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
PC Ryan Pointon is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 16 March after being charged with the offence.
Greater Manchester Police said the 27-year-old officer, who was based in Manchester city centre, had been suspended from duty.
The statement from the force added: "Misconduct proceedings will recommence once the criminal proceedings have concluded."